German grid operator expects new 2023 solar capacity to hit 14.1 GW

The Bundesnetzagentur said that it expects 14.1 GW of newly installed PV capacity for 2023, primarily from rooftop systems. It noted that the state of Bavaria likely contributed 3.5 GW of the total.

Cumulative PV capacity in Germany is expected to reach approximately 81.7 GW by December.

The agency reports a threefold increase in balcony solar systems, totaling 260,000 in 2023, accounting for 1.5% of new PV capacity additions.

Popular content

Solar accounts for nearly half of Germany's installed renewable energy output, at 17 GW, while net wind capacity reached 2.9 GW in 2023, surpassing the previous year's figures, said the Bundesnetzagentur.

“When it comes to onshore wind, we are not yet where we want to be. What makes me optimistic is that significantly more permits will be issued in 2023,” said Müller. “This will pay off in increasing numbers of new buildings.”