Meyer Burger unveils black HJT solar panels for balcony applications

2024 geht’s los: #meyerburger Balkonsolarkraftwerke mit Solarmodulen, Wechselrichter, Montagesystem „Made in Germany“. Jetzt registrieren und bald bei uns direkt bestellen. Link: https://t.co/GjPx9Y6PL5 pic.twitter.com/okJ9ZgYJkh — Gunter Erfurt (@GunterErfurt) December 22, 2023

The company has shared product details on its website for the new tech. It emphasized its commitment to delivering maximum aesthetics and performance in confined spaces.

The tech, sourced from its factory in Freiberg, Germany, includes black heterojunction panels, 800 W microinverters, smart control units, and mounting systems.

Developers, distributors, and installers can express their interest through a dedicated form, but prices remain undisclosed at present.