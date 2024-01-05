Meyer Burger unveils black HJT solar panels for balcony applications

Switzerland-based manufacturer Meyer Burger has developed black heterojunction (HJT) solar modules for balconies, featuring 800 W microinverters, smart control units, and mounting systems.

Image: Meyer Burger

Meyer Burger is preparing to launch new equipment for balcony solar installations.

CEO Gunter Erfurt made the announcement on the company's X (formerly Twitter) account, but he did not provide an exact time frame for the official product release.

The company has shared product details on its website for the new tech. It emphasized its commitment to delivering maximum aesthetics and performance in confined spaces.

The tech, sourced from its factory in Freiberg, Germany, includes black heterojunction panels, 800 W microinverters, smart control units, and mounting systems.

Developers, distributors, and installers can express their interest through a dedicated form, but prices remain undisclosed at present.

