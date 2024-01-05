JinkoSolar to give TOPCon patents to rivals in exchange for licensing fees

Undisclosed PV manufacturers can use specific patented TOPCon technologies from JinkoSolar by paying licensing fees. The company has not disclosed any details regarding the fees or the products, but it claims ownership of 330 TOPCon technology patents.

“This IP transaction between JinkoSolar and Licensee is a strategic win-win move by both companies, potentially strengthening the respective positions of the two companies in the markets,” JinkoSolar said in a statement.