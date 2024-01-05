Europe should abandon ‘buy abroad’ renewables strategy, say researchers

Researcher Francesco Crespi said that despite recent efforts by the European Union to resume PV component production in some member countries, it remains vulnerable to strategic dependencies.

“In our study, we adopted a perspective to identify the segments of the PV supply chains where Europe has the most relevant dependencies and where, on the other side, still has some competitive advantages,” Crespi told pv magazine. “For instance, our study detects a competitive advantage for Europe in the production of machineries employed in the PV industry, which however risks to be rapidly eroded in the absence of a dedicated strategy to further strengthen the European competitiveness in this segment. On the other hand, we identify the production of inverters as a sector where dependencies appear to be particularly problematic and where urgent actions are needed.”