Chinese PV Industry Brief: CHN Energy finalizes 10 GW inverter procurement

CHN Energy has wrapped up its 10 GW PV inverter tender for 2023, with Huawei securing orders for 4.1 GW of string inverters and Sungrow obtaining 1.85 GW.

Image: pv magazine

CHN Energy has announced the results of its 10 GW central purchasing tender for PV inverters for 2023. Huawei secured the largest order for 4.1 GW of string inverters, while Sungrow obtained orders for 1.85 GW. The Zhuzhou National Engineering Research Centre secured a 1 GW order for centralized inverters, while Goodwe secured an order for 500 MW of string inverters.

Shanxi Coal International Energy Group (SCIEG) has canceled plans to build 3 GW of heterojunction solar module production capacity. It attributed the decision to the impact of the pandemic and an inadequate regional supply chain.

Autowell said it has signed CNY 210 million ($29.5 million) of equipment sales contracts with Trina Solar and its wholly owned US subsidiary for scribing and welding machines.

GCL Technology has announced plans divest its stake in Xinjiang Goens Energy Technology, pending board and stakeholder approval. The move is part of a strategic decision to stop using Siemens' polysilicon rod technology in order to focus on research and production of FBR-based granular silicon technology.

