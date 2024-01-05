UK solar capacity hits 15.6 GW

The United Kingdom's cumulative PV capacity reached 15.6 GW at the end of November 2023, according to statistics from the UK Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ).
In the first 11 months of the year, the nation added 871 MW of new PV systems. This is a marked increase from the 496.8 MW added in the first 11 months of 2022, and the 323.9 MW added during the same period in 2021.
However, Gareth Simkins, a spokesperson for the Solar Energy UK association, told pv magazine that the United Kingdom's new solar capacity was higher in 2023 than DESNZ’s figures indicate and likely surpassed 1 GW.
The last time the United Kingdom deployed more than 1 GW of solar in a calendar year was in 2016.
Simkins said that Solar Taskforce, a consortium of solar industry stakeholders set up by the UK government in March 2023, is close to completing its roadmap to 70 GW. The guidance is currently scheduled for release in March 2024.
