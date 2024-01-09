Auxin Solar files lawsuit against US government over Biden solar tariffs

From pv magazine USA
Auxin Solar, a small solar panel manufacturer with operations in California, has filed a lawsuit against the CBP and Department of Commerce for failing to collect fees and credits from solar imports related to antidumping and countervailing duties (AD/CVD) laws.
Auxin began a long saga related the enforcement of AD/CVD on solar goods imported to the United States when it filed a petition alleging that four Southeast Asian nations were in violation of trade laws.
Solar component suppliers in Vietnam, Cambodia, Thailand, and Malaysia, responsible for roughly 80% of the US supply at the time, were alleged to be in violation of harboring tariff-dodging goods from Chinese manufacturers. Goods found in violation of AD/CVD laws can be assessed with tariffs as high as 50% to 250%.
Popular content
In June 2022, President Joe Biden issued a moratorium on solar tariffs, pausing any collection of fees for two years. The move came as solar industry advocates pleaded with the administration to halt tariffs, citing a great deal of uncertainty and solar project delays and cancellations related to the financial risk of tariff assessments.
To continue reading, please visit pv magazine USA.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.