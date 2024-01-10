India adds 10 GW of new solar in 2023

From pv magazine India

India installed 10,016 MW of solar and 2,806 MW of wind power in 2023. Solar installations fell by 28% compared to calendar year 2022, while wind installations rose 52% up year on year, according to a new report by JMK Research.

The solar additions in 2023 included about 6.5 GW of utility-scale solar installations, 3 GW in the rooftop segment, and nearly 500 MW in the off-grid/distributed solar segment.

JMK Research attributed the decline in utility-scale solar installations to low tender issuance activity during the period from 2020 to 2022. With the recent upsurge in tender activity, it said it expects utility-scale solar installations to increase in the future.

Popular content

Rajasthan led all states in large-scale PV capacity additions with 2,193 MW installed in 2023, followed by Gujarat (1,317 MW) and Maharashtra (979 MW). Gujarat led wind installations by commissioning more than 1,300 MW of new projects in 2023.

India’s installed renewables capacity has now hit 133.89 GW, according to the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE). Solar energy accounts for the largest share of around 55% of the total renewables capacity, followed by wind.