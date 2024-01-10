India adds 10 GW of new solar in 2023

From pv magazine India
India installed 10,016 MW of solar and 2,806 MW of wind power in 2023. Solar installations fell by 28% compared to calendar year 2022, while wind installations rose 52% up year on year, according to a new report by JMK Research.
The solar additions in 2023 included about 6.5 GW of utility-scale solar installations, 3 GW in the rooftop segment, and nearly 500 MW in the off-grid/distributed solar segment.
JMK Research attributed the decline in utility-scale solar installations to low tender issuance activity during the period from 2020 to 2022. With the recent upsurge in tender activity, it said it expects utility-scale solar installations to increase in the future.
Popular content
Rajasthan led all states in large-scale PV capacity additions with 2,193 MW installed in 2023, followed by Gujarat (1,317 MW) and Maharashtra (979 MW). Gujarat led wind installations by commissioning more than 1,300 MW of new projects in 2023.
India’s installed renewables capacity has now hit 133.89 GW, according to the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE). Solar energy accounts for the largest share of around 55% of the total renewables capacity, followed by wind.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.