India’s NTPC demonstrates zero-emission ‘hydrogen cooking’

NTPC Energy Technology Research Alliance (NETRA) has demonstrated successful hydrogen cooking with a modified cookstove that uses hydrogen from a green hydrogen plant at its campus in India.

Image: NTPC

From pv magazine India

NETRA, the R&D unit of Indian integrated power utility NTPC, has demonstrated hydrogen cooking with hydrogen from a green hydrogen plant at its campus in Greater Noida, India.

“Burning characteristics of hydrogen are much different from LPG or PNG wrt flame color (almost invisible), flame temperature (1,200 C to 1,500 C), flame propagation speed,” said NETRA. “Also, unlike LPG or PNG, hydrogen cannot be premixed with air before its ignition – or else it would form an explosive mixture.”

NETRA designed a hydrogen burner for a modified cookstove. It said that the emissions consisted solely of water vapor, with no carbonaceous elements.

NTPC has successfully commissioned a blending project that incorporates green hydrogen with piped natural gas in Kawas, Gujarat. A green hydrogen mobility project is also set to be commissioned, in addition to another project for green hydrogen-based microgrids in remote locations.

