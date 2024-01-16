Reliance, Jindal, Adani secure electrolyzer capacity in SECI tender

From pv magazine India

SECI has awarded capacity to eight bidders in its latest 1.5 GW electrolyzer manufacturing tender under India's production-linked incentives scheme.

Reliance has secured incentives for 300 MW of electrolyzer manufacturing capacity based on any stack technology. John Cockerill Greenko Hydrogen Solutions and Jindal India have also secured incentives for 300 MW each in the category. Other winners include Ohmium (137 MW), Advait Infratech (100 MW), and L&T Electrolyzers (63 MW).

Adani New Industries and Homihydrogen have won incentives for electrolyzer manufacturing based on indigenously developed stack technology. These have secured incentives for 198.5 MW and 101.5 MW capacities, respectively.

The 1.5 GW tender had attracted 21 bids seeking incentives for 3,328.5 MW of aggregate capacity.