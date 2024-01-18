Pixon Green Energy to add 1 GW of solar cell, module capacity in India

From pv magazine India
Pixon Green Energy is adding 1 GW of solar module manufacturing capacity in the Indian state of Gujarat with backward integration into 1 GW of PV cell production. It currently has 1 GW of solar modules and 1 GW of EVA manufacturing units in the state.
The company has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the government of Gujarat for $123 million of investments in production capacity expansion. This is expected to create employment for around 1,050 people.
“The new module facility will start the production by FY 2026-27, and we are coming up with mono PERC, HJT and TOPCon solar panels,” Pixon Energy told pv magazine.
