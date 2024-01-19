Chinese PV Industry Brief: Aiko Solar secures 2.5 GW module order

Aiko Solar announced a significant development in its business operations by entering into a strategic cooperation agreement with Tianjin Energy Group, a state-owned energy enterprise based in North China.

The agreement will see Aiko Solar become the supplier of choice for Tianjin Energy's future solar projects, encompassing utility-scaled PV, C&I distributed farm, and residential PV projects. As part of the collaboration, Tianjin Energy has committed to purchasing up to 2.5 GW of Aiko Solar's ABC module products. The partnership is expected to foster growth and expansion for both companies in the coming years.

