India’s SECI launches 1.5 GW solar tender

Solar Energy Corp of India (SECI) is accepting bids to set up 1.5 GW of solar PV power projects on a build-own-operate basis. The projects can be located anywhere in India and must connect to the interstate transmission system. Bidding closes on Feb. 23.

Image: Tata Power

Share

From pv magazine India

Solar Energy Corp of India is accepting bids to set up 1.5 GW of interstate transmission system (ISTS)-connected solar PV projects, which can be located anywhere in India.

The projects are to be developed on a build-own-operate (BOO) basis. SECI will enter into a power purchase agreement (PPA) with the successful bidders for a period of 25 years.

Power procured by SECI from these projects is designated for sale to the different buying entities of India.

Popular content

A single developer can bid for a cumulative contracted capacity of 50 MW to 750 MW in multiples of 10 MW.

SECI launched another solar tender with the same planned capacity at the beginning of January.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.