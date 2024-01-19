India’s SECI launches 1.5 GW solar tender

From pv magazine India

Solar Energy Corp of India is accepting bids to set up 1.5 GW of interstate transmission system (ISTS)-connected solar PV projects, which can be located anywhere in India.

The projects are to be developed on a build-own-operate (BOO) basis. SECI will enter into a power purchase agreement (PPA) with the successful bidders for a period of 25 years.

Power procured by SECI from these projects is designated for sale to the different buying entities of India.

A single developer can bid for a cumulative contracted capacity of 50 MW to 750 MW in multiples of 10 MW.

SECI launched another solar tender with the same planned capacity at the beginning of January.