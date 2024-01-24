India’s GUVNL allocates 200 MW of wind-solar projects at $0.036/kWh

From pv magazine India
Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd. (GUVNL) has allocated 200 MW in a wind-solar hybrid auction for 500 MW, with another 500 MW to be awarded under a greenshoe option. The grid-connected hybrid capacity was awarded at an average price of INR 3.015 ($0.036)/kWh.
KPI Green bid for 50 MW and won the capacity by quoting the lowest (L1) tariff of INR 2.99/kWh. Juniper Green Energy secured 150 MW, as its quoted tariff of INR 3.04/kWh fell within the L1+2% range.
The winners will set up hybrid renewables projects on a build-own-operate basis. The scope of work includes handling of the transmission network up to the delivery point.
The solar and wind components of the hybrid project can be located at the same sites or in different locations. GUVNL will sign power purchase agreements with the developers for periods of 25 years.
