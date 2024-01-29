Trilantic Europe acquires 60% stake in Aerocompact

London-based Trilantic Europe has acquired a 60% stake in Austrian mounting system supplier Aerocompact.

Aerocompact says the investment will accelerate its international growth plan, leveraging its strong growth momentum and the quality of its solar mounting solutions.

“Our strong growth trajectory since the company was founded around ten years ago shows that there is enormous potential in our products and engineering services,” said Mathias Muther, the founder of Aerocompact, who retains a 40% stake in the company. “The entry of Trilantic Europe opens up the opportunity to accelerate our growth plan to expand our international market presence and seek potential acquisitions even further.”

The transaction is subject to approval by the relevant authorities. The financial terms of the deal have not been revealed.

“We have been impressed by the quality of Aerocompact’s solar mounting solutions, the growth momentum shown across all its current markets, and the enthusiasm and vision of the entire team,” said Vittorio Pignatti-Morano, Trilantic Europe chairman. “Through our partnership with Aerocompact, we are confident we can accelerate growth even further and create a truly international champion in the solar mounting space, while also delivering on our investment sustainability commitments.”

Aerocompact has ramped up production of PV substructures at a new plant in Bulgaria. Its production line in Nüziders, Austria, which was mainly used for prototype construction, was shut down as a result, the manufacturer said.

The company's products are currently installed in more than 60 countries. It recorded roughly EUR 100 million ($108 million) of revenue for the first time in 2023.