Caribbean utility launches tender for PV, wind, battery storage project

SEC is accepting expressions of interest and requests for information for the engineering, procurement, and construction of a solar, wind and battery energy storage system on the northeastern Caribbean island of Saba.

According to tender documents, the Saba Renewable Energy Project Phase III will include a 4 MW solar plant, a 0.5 MW wind farm, and a 15 MWh battery energy storage system on the island in the Lesser Antilles chain.

Once operational, the solar, wind and battery storage will be integrated into SEC’s grid, adding to an existing 2.1 MWp of solar, 2.3 MWp of battery storage and 4.3 MVA of diesel generator capacity, developed from the first two phases of Saba’s renewable energy project.

Renewable energy currently accounts for around 40% of Saba’s annual energy usage, with reciprocating diesel engines remaining the island’s primary source of power generation. SEC has set a target of 100% renewable electricity generation as part of its overall sustainable energy strategy.

Popular content

The company said the tender is not a solicitation for formal proposals at this stage. It will use information gathered to evaluate market interest, gauge market prices and help develop the final request for proposals.

Saba is a special municipality within the Netherlands and, along with the islands of Bonaire and Sint Eustatius, can be referred to as the Caribbean Netherlands. This project is funded by the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Change Policy and UE MIP, a branch of the Dutch government.

The deadline for expressions of interest is Feb. 5, 2024.