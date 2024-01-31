Chinese PV Industry Brief: JinkoSolar, Arctech unveil 2023 earnings forecasts

JinkoSolar has released its 2023 earnings forecast, with expectations for a net profit of CNY 7.25 billion to CNY 7.95 billion for the full year, based on preliminary calculations. This would mark a year-on-year increase of 146.92% to 170.76%. It said it also expects a net profit of CNY 895.7 million to CNY 1,595 million for the fourth quarter, down slightly from the preceding three-month period. The company said it see rising demand for N-type products.

Arctech Solar said it expects a net profit of CNY 354 million for 2023, up sharply from the preceding year. It attributed its strong performance to robust demand in the global market for ground-mounted PV plants. As of Dec. 31, 2023, its outstanding orders stood at roughly CNY 4.7 billion, which includes CNY 3.6 billion of orders for tracking systems and CNY 1 billion for fixed racks. Popular content