Chinese PV Industry Brief: Shenzhen Hiking PV to set up GW-level factory

Shenzhen Hiking PV has unveiled plans to set up a joint venture with a state-run investment company to build gigawatt-level perovskite/polysilicon tandem cell and panel production lines in a new factory in Zhongshan, Guangdong province. The proposed factory will have a total capacity of 7 GW of perovskite/polysilicon tandem cells, with an investment of CNY 5 billion ($695 million). It aims to build the plant in three phases.

Hoshine said it has made progress at its PV integration park in Turpan, Xinjiang. The site hosts a polysilicon project with an annual output of 200,000 tons, with the first production line successfully commencing mass production of high-purity polysilicon meeting downstream N-type solar cell requirements. The second production line, also capable of producing 100,000 tons, is in the final stages of development for trial mass production. It is scheduled to begin test runs in February.

Power China has approved a plan to develop 38 solar farms, with a total investment value of CNY 18 billion. It expects to complete the projects in fiscal 2024.

Popular content

Daqo New Energy said it expects its Xinjiang Daqo New Energy subsidiary to record a year-on-year decline in profits for 2023. It is forecasting a profit of CNY 5.7 billion to CNY 5.8 billion, down 69.7% to 70.2% from 2022.

Irico Group New Energy said it expects to post a loss of CNY 220 million to CNY 245 million for 2023. It said its full-year revenue for 2023 will fall between CNY 3.10 billion and CNY 3.15 billion.