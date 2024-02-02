The Hydrogen Stream: Airbus, Vattenfall to assess potential for airport hydrogen

Airbus, Avinor, SAS, Swedavia, and Vattenfall have agreed to evaluate the feasibility of building hydrogen infrastructure at airports in Sweden and Norway. “This is the first time that a feasibility study of this kind covers two countries and more than 50 airports,” said Airbus. The collaboration will focus on hydrogen aircraft concepts and refueling needs, as well as regulatory frameworks.
Lhyfe and SAF+ have agreed to produce e-SAF fuels from green and renewable hydrogen, in order to decarbonize the aviation industry. It is the first announcement of its kind for Lhyfe. “SAF+ brings together a coalition of leading international players from across the aviation value chain,” said the Paris-based green hydrogen company. “In July 2023, the company announced the signature of a memorandum of understanding with the Air France-KLM Group for the supply of second-generation e-SAF fuel, with the first deliveries scheduled for 2030.” Separately, Lhyfe has also announced plans to build a new hydrogen production plant in Brake, Germany.
RINA and Italy's Gas and Heat have agreed to develop a cargo and fuel gas system for an ammonia-fueled bunker vessel. “Within this agreement, Gas and Heat will develop the basic design of the system and RINA will carry out the compliance assessment of the design,” said RINA.
Popular content
European Energy has signed an agreement with the Polish municipalities of Barwice and Grzmiąca to explore power-to-X development in Poland. The Danish company said it wants to build a facility to produce e-methanol and set up a regional supply chain for the production of e-methanol, as Poland is one of its key markets.
Everfuel has transferred its ownership in the planned 20 MW Hydrogen Hub Agder electrolyzer to project partner Greenstat Hydrogen in exchange for potential future milestone-based payments for its participation in the development of the project. “This transaction is in line with our realigned strategy with focus on phased development of large-scale electrolyzers in Denmark to meet demand for green hydrogen from large industrial users in Germany and continental Europe,” said Jacob Krogsgaard, the founder and CEO of Everfuel.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.