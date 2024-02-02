The Hydrogen Stream: Airbus, Vattenfall to assess potential for airport hydrogen

Airbus, Avinor, SAS, Swedavia, and Vattenfall have agreed to evaluate the feasibility of building hydrogen infrastructure at airports in Sweden and Norway. “This is the first time that a feasibility study of this kind covers two countries and more than 50 airports,” said Airbus. The collaboration will focus on hydrogen aircraft concepts and refueling needs, as well as regulatory frameworks.

Lhyfe and SAF+ have agreed to produce e-SAF fuels from green and renewable hydrogen, in order to decarbonize the aviation industry. It is the first announcement of its kind for Lhyfe. “SAF+ brings together a coalition of leading international players from across the aviation value chain,” said the Paris-based green hydrogen company. “In July 2023, the company announced the signature of a memorandum of understanding with the Air France-KLM Group for the supply of second-generation e-SAF fuel, with the first deliveries scheduled for 2030.” Separately, Lhyfe has also announced plans to build a new hydrogen production plant in Brake, Germany.

ManpowerGroup has conducted a study with Cepsa on the potential creation of more than 1.7 million new green jobs across Europe by 2040 due to green hydrogen and biofuels development. They said Spain is expected to lead with 181,000 new jobs, followed by the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. The study notes the need for vocational training, workforce mapping tools, and public-private partnerships to address skills gaps, with 60% of the workforce requiring retraining and upskilling to seize these new opportunities.

RINA and Italy's Gas and Heat have agreed to develop a cargo and fuel gas system for an ammonia-fueled bunker vessel. “Within this agreement, Gas and Heat will develop the basic design of the system and RINA will carry out the compliance assessment of the design,” said RINA.

European Energy has signed an agreement with the Polish municipalities of Barwice and Grzmiąca to explore power-to-X development in Poland. The Danish company said it wants to build a facility to produce e-methanol and set up a regional supply chain for the production of e-methanol, as Poland is one of its key markets.

Everfuel has transferred its ownership in the planned 20 MW Hydrogen Hub Agder electrolyzer to project partner Greenstat Hydrogen in exchange for potential future milestone-based payments for its participation in the development of the project. “This transaction is in line with our realigned strategy with focus on phased development of large-scale electrolyzers in Denmark to meet demand for green hydrogen from large industrial users in Germany and continental Europe,” said Jacob Krogsgaard, the founder and CEO of Everfuel.