Kosovo reveals shortlisted bidders for 100 MW solar tender

Kosovo has shortlisted six bidders in its first solar auction. The bidder chosen to construct the 100 MW plant will secure a lease for up to 30 years, backed by a 15-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Kostt, the national market operator.

Image: Mariana Proença, Unsplash

Share

Kosovo’s Minister of Economy, Artane Rizvanolli, has revealed a shortlist of six bidders for the construction of a 100 MW solar plant in the town of Rahovec.

The six bids include two consortia from Turkey. One of the groups consists of Calik Group and Limak Holding, and the other is led by construction engineering company Güriş. Germany-based Notus, French renewables developer Akuo Energy, Egypt’s Elsewedy Electric and a Swiss-Kosovan consortium led by Swiss construction group Orllati have also been shortlisted.

Popular content

Rizvanolli said Kosovo is “committed to a fair and transparent process until the end.”

A tender for the construction of the plant was launched in July 2023. It is Kosovo’s first solar auction and attracted more than 160 expressions of interest, according to Prime Minister Albin Kurti.

The plant will be built on public land and leased to the successful bidder for up to 30 years, backed by a 15-year PPA with Kostt, the national market operator.

Figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) show that Kosovo had 10 MW of installed PV capacity at the end of 2022. 

The country currently has a renewable energy capacity target of an additional 400 MW by 2026, which would be enough to satisfy one-quarter of its power demand.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.