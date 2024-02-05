Deye releases new 50 kW/61.4 kWh battery

China's Deye has developed a new all-in-one ESS with 50 kW of output and 61.4 kWh of storage. The GE-F60 system can be connected with up to six modules to reach a total storage capacity of 360 kWh.

“As an all-in-one system, it integrates the battery modules, battery management system, power conversion system, and auxiliary components into a single outdoor-rated enclosure,” the company said in a statement. “It is an ideal solution for a power storage battery for the home.”

According to the GE-F60 datasheet, the ESS consists of 12 lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) battery modules, each rated for 5.12 kWh and 51.2V (DC). The maximum temperature of the battery is less than 40 C. The ESS connects to a three-phase grid.

“The battery management system actively balances cell voltages in each module to prevent drift and ensure long cycle life,” Deye said. “Integrated contactors allow full disconnection of battery power when required. With over 6,000 cycles under standard test conditions, the batteries support daily cycling applications over an extended operating lifetime.”

The system has an inverter that can handle to 65 kW of PV capacity. It has four maximum power point tracking (MPPTs) and a maximum inverter efficiency of 97.6%. Its operating temperature is between -40 C to 60 C.

“The floor-mount enclosure provides an IP55-rated interior environment to protect the batteries and other sensitive components from dust, moisture and other contaminants,” the company said.

The system measzres 2,235 mm x 1,045 mm x 735 mm. Integrated air conditioning regulates internal temperatures for safe and optimized battery operation, said Deye.