Philippines proposes register for PV system installers

The Philippines DOE has published draft legislation laying out terms for an official register of certified PV installers in the country.

The creation of a PV registry was first announced in August 2023, to act as a guide for government offices looking to install solar.

According to the DOE’s draft circular legislation, posted last week, installers must have completed at least three solar projects within the past three years to qualify for a certificate of inclusion.

Applicants will be asked to submit proof of previously completed projects and at least three years of experience with the installation, operation, maintenance and commissioning of solar projects.

Certificates will be valid for three years and subject to renewal. Under the terms of the registry, certified installers will be required to submit annual reports of their ongoing and completed installations and subject themselves and their projects to verification from the department.

The DOE said that only registered installers will be recommended to government entities seeking PV installation services.

The draft legislation also sets out prohibited acts under the certification process. They include willfully failing to submit to on-site inspections and intentionally refusing to submit required reports. The prohibited acts also include the provision of inaccurate, false, or misleading information and failing to comply with issues ordered by the DOE. Prohibited acts will be met with fines and delisting from the register after the third offence.

The DOE has asked interested parties to submit comments on the draft legislation.

The Philippines aims to install 15 GW of clean energy by 2030, according to a 2022 report by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).