Cleantech Solar commissions 24 MW of PV under PPA in India

Leading corporates are sourcing power from these projects to fuel their manufacturing operations in the state, serving customers in the automotive, pharmaceutical, cement, industrial equipment, and chemical sectors.

“The projects have been developed using single-axis trackers for increased generation and efficiency. The trackers make use of sensors and control systems to continuously adjust the tilt and orientation of solar panels to track the sun’s path from sunrise to sunset,” said Cleantech Solar. “They can thus optimize the angle of incidence of sunlight by following the sun’s trajectory, maximizing energy production.”