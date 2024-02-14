Cleantech Solar commissions 24 MW of PV under PPA in India

From pv magazine India
Cleantech Solar has announced the commissioning of 24 MWp of open-access solar projects at its solar park in Maharashtra, India.
The projects take Cleantech Solar’s total portfolio in Maharashtra to more than 300 MWp across the operation and construction stages, consisting of solar, wind and hybrid power projects.
Singapore-based Cleantech Solar has numerous solar and wind projects across India and Southeast Asia, covering around 1.2 GWp of assets. They include installations in India, Singapore, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam. The company is backed by long-term strategic shareholders, Keppel Ltd., Keppel Asia Infrastructure Fund and Shell Singapore.
