Cleantech Solar commissions 24 MW of PV under PPA in India

Cleantech Solar has commissioned 24 MW of solar in India under a power purchase agreement (PPA). It will supply power to customers in a range of sectors, including the automotive, pharmaceutical, cement, industrial equipment, and chemicals industries.

Cleantech Solar’s PV park in Maharashtra

Image: Cleantech Solar

Share

From pv magazine India

Cleantech Solar has announced the commissioning of 24 MWp of open-access solar projects at its solar park in Maharashtra, India.

Leading corporates are sourcing power from these projects to fuel their manufacturing operations in the state, serving customers in the automotive, pharmaceutical, cement, industrial equipment, and chemical sectors.

“The projects have been developed using single-axis trackers for increased generation and efficiency. The trackers make use of sensors and control systems to continuously adjust the tilt and orientation of solar panels to track the sun’s path from sunrise to sunset,” said Cleantech Solar. “They can thus optimize the angle of incidence of sunlight by following the sun’s trajectory, maximizing energy production.”

Popular content

The projects take Cleantech Solar’s total portfolio in Maharashtra to more than 300 MWp across the operation and construction stages, consisting of solar, wind and hybrid power projects.  

Singapore-based Cleantech Solar has numerous solar and wind projects across India and Southeast Asia, covering around 1.2 GWp of assets. They include installations in India, Singapore, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam. The company is backed by long-term strategic shareholders, Keppel Ltd., Keppel Asia Infrastructure Fund and Shell Singapore. 

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.