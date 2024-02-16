DhaSh PV to ramp up solar junction box manufacturing capacity to 50 GW

From pv magazine India

DhaSh PV, India’s largest integrated solar PV junction box manufacturer, will invest $41.7 million to scale up its PV junction box manufacturing capacity at its facility in Bengaluru, located in the state of Karnataka, southwest India. The investment will take its manufacturing capacity to 50 GW per year, up from an existing 15 GW.

The expansion will see DhaSh PV, which also manufactures PV connectors and cables, set up an additional electron-beam melting (EBM) cable manufacturing unit with a capacity of 400 km per day, and an in-house semiconductor (diode) manufacturing facility, which will become operational by 2025.

The project proposal was recently approved by the state government. Once production begins at the higher capacity, DhaSh PV will become the world’s largest PV junction box manufacturing company outside of China.

The company says its state-of-the-art production facility in Bengaluru is well equipped with the latest technology, globally benchmarked equipment, in-house lab, top-quality material and skilled manpower. It adds that since its establishment in 2017, DhaSh has been driven by innovation and development.

“We invest in significant research, development, and engineering to meet the rigorous demands of our customers’ increasingly complex technology,” said Manjunath Reddy, MD and founder of DhaSh PV. “Our expertise in materials science research, advanced design methods, and global manufacturing capability allow us to create the rugged and reliable solutions for the solar PV industry.”