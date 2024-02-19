Janom Investments enters Croatian solar market with 30 MW plant

Slovakia-based Janom Investment is planning a 30 MW solar plant in Slavonia, eastern Croatia.
The investment is Janom Investment’s first in Croatia. The company said it is currently evaluating other wind and PV projects in the country.
According to CEO Andrej Sršeň, the projects are in various stages of preparation, have an installed capacity of more than 200 MW, and require a total investment of around €300 million ($323.3 million).
“Despite the significant representation of renewable sources in the energy mix, Croatia has a high potential for its further decarbonization,” said Sršeň. “We have been following the potential for the development of renewable energy sources in Croatia for a long time. The investment in the solar plant in Slavonia is our first, but certainly not the last.”
Janom Investment already operates several solar and hydropower plants in Slovakia and the Czech Republic.
Croatia deployed 238.7 MW of solar in 2023, taking its total capacity to 462.5 MW, according to figures from the Renewable Energy Sources of Croatia. The association predicts the country will come close to 1 GW of installed capacity by the start of next year.
