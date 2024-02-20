Adani Green starts generating at world’s largest planned renewables park

From pv magazine India

AGEL has started supplying power to the Indian grid from 551 MW of solar capacity in Khavda, Gujarat.

The company achieved this milestone within 12 months of commencing work on the Khavda renewables park, starting with the development of basic infrastructure, including roads and connectivity. It also transformed the barren terrain of the Rann of Kutch into a habitable environment for its 8,000-strong workforce.

AGEL plans to develop 30 GW of renewable energy capacity at the site. The planned capacity is expected to be operationalized within the next five years. When completed, the Khavda renewables park will be the largest renewable energy installation in the world.

The 30 GW Khavda renewables park is expected to generate 81 billion units of clean electricity and power 16.1 million homes each year, helping to annually offset 58 million tons of CO 2 emissions.

Khavda is a promising location for wind and solar energy projects. The region has 2,060 kWh/m2 of high solar irradiation and is also blessed with one of the best wind resources in India.

AGEL has deployed multiple solutions to accelerate the development of the project. In the process, it said it is supporting the development of an indigenous and sustainable supply chain.

“Adani Green Energy is creating one of the world’s most extensive renewable energy ecosystems for solar and wind,” said Gautam Adani, chairman of Adani Group. “Through bold and innovative projects like the Khavda RE plant, AGEL continues to set higher global benchmarks and rewrite the world’s planning and execution standards for giga-scale renewable energy projects. This milestone is a validation of the Adani Group’s commitment and leading role in accelerating India’s equitable clean energy transition journey towards its ambitious goals of 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030 and carbon neutrality.”

AGEL is deploying India’s largest onshore wind turbine generator of 5.2 MW capacity at Khavda, as well as bifacial solar PV modules and horizontal single-axis tracker systems. It will use its Energy Network Operation Centre (ENOC) platform with AI/ ML integration to enable real-time automated monitoring.

AGEL develops, owns, and operates utility-scale solar, wind and hybrid renewable power plants. With a locked-in growth trajectory up to 20.8 GW, it currently has an operating renewable portfolio of more than 9 GW, spread across 12 Indian states.

The company has developed several major renewables plants. It is targeting 45 GW of installed renewables capacity by 2030, in line with India’s decarbonization goals.