Pahal Solar expanding PV module capacity to 1.8 GW

From pv magazine India

Pahal Solar, a solar manufacturer in the Indian state of Gujarat, is expanding its PV module production capacity to 1.8 GW with the addition of a 1 GW unit. Its new factory, located in Olpad, Surat, will start production from June of this year.

The company recently started building the facility. It said the new factory will be fully automated and use cutting-edge technology for the production of advanced modules.

The company’s existing facility produces n-type TOPCon panels, in addition to mono PERC modules, in ratings ranging from 3 Wp to 740 Wp.

Pahal Solar also provides turnkey services for PV plants. It said it plans to start manufacturing solar panels in South Africa.