Sharp unveils all-black 425 W TOPCon solar panel with 21.76% efficiency

Sharp has developed new n-type monocrystalline bifacial solar panels based on tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) cell technology.

The NU-JC425B double-glass module features 108 half-cut solar cells based on M10 wafers and a 16-busbar design.

The new panels measure 1,722 mm x 1,134 mm x 30 mm and weigh 20.7 kg. They can be used in PV systems with a maximum voltage of 1,000 V and an operating temperature between -40 C and 85 C.

The IEC61215- and IEC61730-certified panel also features a power conversion efficiency of 21.76% and an operating temperature coefficient is -0.30% per degree Celsius.

The company offers a 25-year linear power output guarantee and a 30-year product guarantee. The 30-year end power output is guaranteed to be no less than 87.5% of the nominal output power.