Kaco presents new silicon carbide inverters for C&I solar

German inverter manufacturer Kaco New Energy has developed two new inverters for applications in commercial and industrial (C&I) solar projects.

“The inverters ensure a high level of profitability for complex solar roofs and provide unique advantages such as 200 percent oversizing,” the manufacturer said in a statement.

One of the two devices, the 100 NX3 M8, features eight MPP trackers. It works with a maximum PV power output of 200 kW and has an MPP range of 550 V to 850 V. It features an operating range of 200 V to 1,000 V and a maximum input current of 30 A per MPP tracker.

This product has an efficiency of 99.1% and a European efficiency rating of 98.7%. It measures 740 mm x 1,023 mm x 330 mm and weighs 84 kg.

The second inverter, the 125 NX3 M10, is equipped with 10 MPP trackers. Its maximum PV power input is 250 kW and the MPP range is the same as for the 100 NX3 M8 inverter. Its size, weight and efficiency ratings are also the same.

The inverters operate within a temperature range of -25 C to 60 C, with IP66-rated protection and cooling facilitated by a temperature-controlled fan. “The blueplanet 100 NX3 and 125 NX3 use silicon carbide (SiC) as a semiconductor,” Kaco New Energy said. “This enables higher switching frequencies and a higher temperature tolerance. As a result, the inverters achieve an unrivaled efficiency of 99.1 percent and have a flat power derating. Even at temperatures above 50 C, they do not switch off – unlike comparable devices – but merely gradually reduce their output.”