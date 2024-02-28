CleanMax to develop 45.9 MW of solar, wind under PPA in India

From pv magazine India
CleanMax has secured a 25-year PPA with Bangalore International Airport Ltd. (BIAL) for a 45.9 MW solar-wind power project. It will develop the installation via a special-purpose vehicle, Clean Max Bial Renewable Energy.
The solar-wind project in Jagaluru, Karnataka, will be owned and operated by CleanMax. It will consist of 36 MWp of solar power and 9.9 MW of wind capacity.
BIAL will source the energy. The project will use the region's existing grid infrastructure.
“The initiative will enable yield of approximately 90 GWh of renewable energy annually,” said Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions. “The Jagaluru wind-solar farm in Karnataka has a total capacity of 290 MW and is a powerhouse for reducing carbon emissions, and is expected to cut down a whopping 54,88,000 tons of CO2 equivalent.”
