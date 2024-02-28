EDP Renewables wins Singapore’s largest public solar tender

EDP Renewables has secured a contract to deploy up to 200 MWp of new rooftop solar capacity in Singapore.

The clean energy developer has agreed to build a minimum of 130 MWp, with the potential to deliver up to 200 MWp. It will install more than 320,000 solar panels across 1,075 of Singapore's public housing buildings and 101 government-owned buildings, including 55 schools.

This is the largest initiative under the SolarNova program, a government-led initiative that focuses on accelerating the deployment of PV systems in Singapore. EDP Renewables was the only developer chosen to deploy the solar installations in this phase.

It is also the third SolarNova tender the company has won. EDP Renewables, formerly known as Sunseap, won two out of eight tenders – the SolarNova 1 program in 2015 and the SolarNova 4 scheme in 2019, putting solar systems on about 2,400 public housing buildings.

EDP Renewables said the latest tender will serve as a platform to test new concepts, including Advanced Regeneration, which it claims can extend the lifespan of a solar panel by up to five years and maximize power output.

“The SolarNova 8 project is a testament to our position as a leading renewables player in Singapore, while also driving benefits such as employment and economic growth,” said Pedro Vasconcelos, EDP Renewables APAC chief operational officer. “We aim to set new benchmarks in innovation and environmental stewardship, contributing with meaning and purpose to Singapore's clean energy landscape.”

Singapore’s Housing and Development Board has set a target of deploying 540 MWp of solar under the SolarNova program by 2030.

Singapore has a target of reaching at least 2 GWp of solar deployment by 2030, as set out under the Singapore Green Plan. The country’s national climate target is to attain net-zero emissions by 2050.