Solar at ‘twice the natural capacity factor of the sun’

Two unique power plants with high-capacity factors, one using wind and the other using solar, are set to come online in the United States. The facilities are designed to maximize the value of their interconnection (IX) connections by transmitting as much electricity as possible to the grid.
Nearly two years ago, a Portuguese project by Energias de Portugal (EDP) highlighted the enduring value of owning an interconnection (IX) location. In a grid-connection auction, EDPR won the project by agreeing to pay the electrical system €4 for each megawatt-hour generated by their floating solar plant over 15 years.
Eland Solar’s development team, Arevon Energy, recently announced that it closed on $1.2 billion of financing for the construction of Eland 2, the second phase of the project, located in California. This phase includes a 200 MW (AC)/374 MW (DC) solar power facility paired with a 150 MW/600 MWh energy storage system.
Initially, when the project hit the news, its former owner, 8Minutenergy, stated that the facilities would have a 60% AC capacity factor. This claim was noteworthy because the sun is only above the horizon for 50% of the time annually.
