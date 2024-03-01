Module prices steady as market mulls price hikes

The Chinese Module Marker (CMM), the OPIS benchmark assessment for mono PERC modules from China was assessed at $0.110 per W, stable from the previous week while TOPCon module prices were flat at $0.119/W week to week. Prices have held steady for the seventh consecutive week as market participants adopt a wait-and-see approach for a clearer price trend to emerge.

Market sentiment was mixed. There were some talks in the market of possible domestic Chinese price increases of CNY0.03-0.05 ($0.042-0.069)/W in March but other market participants were uncertain if the price hikes would materialize given ample inventory in the market.

Other market participants attributed the possible price hikes to suppliers’ reluctance to accept orders at previously lower prices and the fast conversion of p-type to n-type in the market had resulted in a drop in P-type supply. “Cell makers had increased P-type prices before the Lunar New Year but did not increase n-type prices”, a market source said.

One seller held on to the view that any price increases in the Chinese market would be for p-type modules as production had reduced and that N-type modules could see some price declines. However, other market participants said this remains to be seen.

The outlook for March was improving with demand expected to recover in Q2-Q3 as overseas projects usually start construction after winter, while in China, module tenders are generally carried out in the first half of the year and construction in the second half of the year, a solar veteran said. The Chinese market will see 30-40% of demand in the first half of the year, with most of the demand concentrated in the second half of the year, the veteran added.

Module makers are expected to increase their operating rates as demand improves in the coming weeks. China is expected to produce more than 50 GW of modules in March, according to the Silicon Industry of China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association.

