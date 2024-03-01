REC launches 430 W heterojunction solar module with 22.2% efficiency

Singapore-based PV module manufacturer REC has developed residential solar modules based on its Alpha heterojunction cell technology.

“Production has started at REC’s Industry 4.0 fab in Singapore and first shipments will reach the US market in May 2024,” the company said in a statement released.

The REC Alpha Pure-2 Series is available in four versions, with power ratings ranging from 400 W to 430 W, and efficiencies of 20.6% to 22.2%. They are made with 132 heterojunction, half-cut monocrystalline solar cells and have a maximum system voltage of 1,000 V.

The solar modules have open-circuit voltages ranging between 48.5 V and 49.3 V, along with short-circuit currents ranging from 10.60 A to 10.81 A. All four versions of the solar modules share dimensions of 2,237 mm × 1,246 mm × 30 mm and a weight of 21.7 kg.

These panels can operate within a temperature range of -40 C to 85 C and exhibit an operating temperature coefficient of -0.24% per degree Celsius. They feature a 4 mm solar glass with anti-reflective treatment, an IP68-rated junction box, and an anodized aluminum frame.

The manufacturer provides a 20-year linear power output guarantee and a 25-year product guarantee. Additionally, the module series qualifies for the premium REC ProTrust warranty package, offering up to 25 years of coverage for product, performance, and labor, with a guaranteed power output of at least 92% in the 25th year.