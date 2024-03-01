Rolls-Royce to supply 160 MWh of battery storage to Latvian grid operator

Germany-based Rolls-Royce has been awarded a contract to supply two large-scale battery energy storage systems to Augstsprieguma tikls (AST), Latvia’s transmission system operator, with a cumulative output of 80 MW and a storage capacity of 160 MWh.
The company's mtu EnergyPack QG large-scale battery storage systems, which are based on the nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) battery chemistry, will be used at two locations from autumn 2025 onwards. A 20 MW/40 MWh system will be installed at the AST substation in Tume in west Latvia and a 60 MW/120 MWh battery storage at the AST substation in Rezekne in the east.
The facilities will provide the fast and automatically activated frequency regulation reserves needed for synchronization with the European grid.
According to Rolls-Royce, the battery system will provide power reserves at significantly lower costs than the existing conventional power plants.
“We are proud to be able to make a significant contribution to this important and safety-critical project in Latvia,” said Jörg Stratmann, CEO of Rolls-Royce Power Systems.”The facility for Latvia will be our largest battery storage system to date.”
As part of the agreement, Rolls-Royce has signed a five-year long-term service agreement for the system. The order also includes general contractor services as well as installation and commissioning.
Rolls-Royce supplied the Netherlands’ biggest battery storage system to date in November 2022.
