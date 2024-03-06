Adani Green switches on 448.95 MW of solar in India

From pv magazine India

Adani Green Energy announced has started supplying power from 448.95 MW of solar projects in Khavda, Gujarat. The capacity was switched on by its Adani Green Energy Twenty Four A and Adani Green Energy Twenty Four B subsidiaries.

Adani Green Energy Twenty Four A and Adani Green Energy Twenty Four B Ltd also recently switched on 551 MW of solar projects in Khavda in February.

Adani Green Energy plans to develop 30 GW of renewable energy capacity at the site. The planned capacity is expected to be switched on within the next five years. When completed, the Khavda renewables park will be the largest renewable energy installation in the world.

The 30 GW Khavda renewables park is expected to power 16.1 million homes per year, helping to annually offset 58 million tons of CO 2 emissions.

Khavda is a promising location for wind and solar energy projects. The region has 2,060 kWh/m2 of high solar irradiation and is also blessed with one of the best wind resources in India.