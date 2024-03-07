India’s GUVNL allocates 250 MW/500 MWh of storage at $5,429/MW per month

From pv magazine India
GUVNL has concluded its 250 MW/500 MWh standalone battery energy storage tender at a tariff of around $5,429/MW per month – 58% lower than the monthly tariff reached in Solar Energy Corporation of India's (SECI) 500 MW/1000 MWh auction in 2022.
Gensol won 70 MW by quoting the lowest bid of INR 448,996 ($5,425)/MW per month. IndiGrid secured 180 MW at INR 449,996/MW per month.
The winners will install BESS with a capacity of 500 MWh (250 MW x two hours) in the state of Gujarat, with the primary objective of making the energy storage facility available to GUVNL for charging/discharging on an “on-demand” basis. The projects are to developed under a build-own-operate (BOO) model.
GUVNL will enter into battery energy storage purchase agreements with the successful bidders.
The BESS will be charged by drawing power from GETCO and injecting it into the GETCO network according to the dispatch instructions issued by SLDC in consultation with GUVNL. GUVNL will provide the required power for charging the BESS considering the minimum system efficiency under the agreement.
The developers will make the BESS available for two operational cycles per day – that is, two complete charge-discharge cycles per day.
