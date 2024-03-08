Midsummer, Soprasolar partner on solar cell-integrated roof material solution

Swedish thin-film solar manufacturer Midsummer and France's Soprasolar, a subsidiary of roofing material manufacturer Soprema, have announced plans to collaborate on an integrated solar roof product for low load-bearing rooftops.

Centre Scientifique et Technique du Bâtiment (CSTB), France's national certification organization for construction services, has certified Midsummer's CIGS tech as an integrated unit in Soprema's roof membrane. The joint solution will allow Soprasolar to offer solar panels to customers in France and other countries, on rooftops that cannot withstand the weight of silicon panels.

Midsummer CEO Eric Jaremalm said the collaboration could “open up a previously unexploited market for solar cells on low load-bearing roofs … It can create a new European industry and at the same time potentially increase the share of solar energy in the European electricity mix. The market is huge for solar cell-integrated roof material solutions that can be installed even on weaker roofs, which is the case in most of the world's countries with roofs that do not have to withstand the weight of snow.”

Midsummer is currently constructing a CIGS solar module production facility in Sweden.