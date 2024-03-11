Weco launches new residential battery

Weco, an Italian battery manufacturer, has unveiled a new energy storage system for residential applications.
The 5K0 battery is available in two versions called 5K0 Pro and 5K0 Smart, respectively. The 5K0 Pro system comes without an inverter and the 5K0 Smart is an all-in-one solution including a hybrid inverter.
“The single-phase models will be available in Italy from April with new CEI 0-21 certification, while the three-phase models are being certified for the main European and U.S. markets,” a spokesperson from the company told pv magazine. “By the end of 2024, a 7.6 kWh version will be available with a storage capacity of up to 110 kWh for small commercial applications. It can be combined with high-voltage three-phase inverters.”
Each battery unit has a storage capacity of 5.12 kWh, with overall dimensions of 669 mm x 185 mm x 340 mm and a weight of 50 kg. The lithium-ion system uses LiFePO4 as the cathode material and has an ambient operating temperature range of -20 C to 50 C.
The new product has a capacity of 5.12 kWh and is scalable up to 60 kWh. It features a depth of discharge of 100% and a rated charge-discharge voltage of 450 V.
It comes with a 10-year warranty and can purportedly operate for more than 6,000 cycles. It also features an IP65 protection level.
As for the 5K0 Pro system, its inverter has an output of up to 6 kW and a PV maximum input voltage of 600 V. It has 2 MPPTs and, according to the manufacturer, can be oversized by up to 150% through optimizers.
“It is possible to connect up to four inverters in parallel and use the Weco Gateway app for optimized control of the loads,” the spokesperson stated.
