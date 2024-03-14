Colombia’s large-scale PV capacity additions hit 207 MW in 2023

From pv magazine Latam
Colombia deployed around 207 MW of new utility-scale PV capacity across 25 projects in 2023, according to a report by the operator of the national grid network, XM Colombia.
The country's cumulative utility-scale solar reached 486 MW at the end of December 2023. This represents only 2.4% of the country's total power generation capacity, which is 19.91 GW.
The report said that 32 PV projects, totaling 1,142 MW, were started last year. Another 13 solar facilities, totaling 1,101 MW, are currently in the testing phase.
Colombia is supporting large-scale PV through auctions. In the latest procurement exercise, held in April 2023, Colombia's National Mining and Energy Planning Unit (UPME) assigned 7.493 MW of renewable energy capacity. The total included 5.774 MW spread across 147 solar projects.
