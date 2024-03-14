India’s NTPC allocates 1.5 GW of wind-solar hybrid projects at $0.040/kWh

From pv magazine India

NTPC has concluded its (Tranche-IV) tender for ISTS-connected wind-solar hybrid capacity, with an average tariff of INR 3.30/kWh.

ABC Cleantech (Axis Energy) won the biggest portion of 750 MW by quoting the lowest tariff of INR 3.27/kWh. Juniper Green Energy secured 300 MW at INR 3.29/kWh. The rest of the capacity was allocated to ReNew (300 MW) and ACME Cleantech (150 MW) at INR 3.32/kWh.

The winning developers will set up the projects on a build-own-operate (BOO) basis. The projects can be located anywhere in India and must connect to the ISTS.