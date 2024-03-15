Algeria’s Sonelgaz awards 3 GW of solar projects

A total of 19 contracts have been signed by representatives of Algerian state-owned utility Sonelgaz for the construction of 20 solar projects with a cumulative capacity of 3 GW.

The projects were awarded to a mix of local companies and foreign companies. The signing ceremony took place this week in the presence of Minister of Energy Mohamed Arkab and Minister of Environment Fazia Dahlab.

The capacity was allocated as part of a 1 GW scheme launched in late 2021 and a 2 GW tender initiated in February last year. The 2 GW procurement exercise will deliver 15 PV projects, with capacities ranging from 80 MW to 220 MW, in 12 provinces across the country. The tender attracted 20 bidders and a total of 77 offers.

The 1 GW tender involves the construction of five solar projects in five provinces, with capacities ranging from 50 MW to 300 MW. The two initiatives are part of the country's goal to deploy 15 GW of solar and stop using natural gas. According to local media reports, Sonelgaz appears set to launch another 3 GW procurement exercise later this year.

Algeria had installed about 423 MW of solar capacity by the end of 2021, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).