Chinese PV Industry Brief: Lingda scraps investment in 20 GW solar cell factory

Lingda Group has announced its decision to scrap its investment in the construction of Tongling's 20 GW solar cell production base. Initially, Lingda had planned to invest approximately CNY 9.150 billion ($1.27 billion) in Tongling for the phased construction of a PV cell production project. The first phase aimed to establish a 10 GW TOPCon cell production line, followed by a second phase focusing on a 5 GW TOPCon cell line and a 5 GW HJT cell line. Lingda cited adverse macroeconomic conditions, challenges in the PV industry, financing constraints, and other external factors as reasons for terminating the investment project.
GCL Technology has announced its audited results for the year to Dec. 31, 2023. Annual revenue hit CNY 33.7 billion, down from CNY 35.3 billion a year earlier, due to lower polysilicon prices. It recorded a profit of CNY 2.51 billion, down from CNY 16.03 billion a year earlier. The company said its granular silicon production sites in Jiangsu, Inner Mongolia, and Sichuan achieved full production capacity of 420,000 tons. Separately, it also announced a CNY 680 million share repurchase plan over the three years to Dec. 31, 2026.
