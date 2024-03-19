The Hydrogen Stream: Germany’s hydrogen strategy takes shape

Germany has launched the first bidding process for the €4 billion ($4.3 billion) Climate Protection Contracts funding program. “Companies in the energy-intensive industry that successfully participated in the preparatory process in summer 2023 can apply for 15-year funding for their major transformation projects within the next four months,” said the German government. Climate protection contracts are intended to initiate climate-friendly production processes in energy-intensive industrial sectors, offsetting the additional costs compared to conventional processes in areas where climate-friendly production processes cannot compete.
Gascade and Repco have agreed to connect Germany's Baltic Sea ports of Rostock and Lubmin and link them to the Berlin/Brandenburg and Halle/Leipzig/Leuna consumption regions. “Repco's HyTechHafen Rostock hydrogen production project and the Rostock region as well as the industrial port of Lubmin are to be connected to the greater Berlin/Brandenburg area and the Halle/Leipzig/Leuna industrial area via Gascade's hydrogen pipelines Rostock-Wrangelsburg and Flow – making hydrogen happen,” said the two German companies.
The Australian Renewable Energy Agency (Arena) has announced an AUD 1.7 million ($1.1 million) grant to Aboriginal Clean Energy Partnership (Acer) to support the first phase of a feasibility study for the East Kimberley Clean Energy and Hydrogen Project. ARENA said that the first phase of the feasibility study will begin promptly and is expected to conclude within five months. If successful, the planned facility will include around 1,000 MW of solar generation combined with 850 MW of electrolysis capacity.
