Envertech launches 800 W microinverter for residential, balcony PV

From pv magazine Germany
Envertech, a power electronics manufacturer, has developed a new microinverter for PV systems on balconies and rooftops.
The company said its new EVT800 microinverter is available in different versions: Type R, Type P and Type B. They all have different connections and communication paths.
Type B for balcony systems comes with an AC connection for normal voltage. Type R comes with an additional AC string connection. This means that several microinverters can be connected to form a string. Type P also comes with an additional AC string connection and the option of Wi-Fi, as well as power line communication.
For balcony installations, for example, Wi-Fi is the easiest way. With a rooftop installation, the connection via Wi-Fi can also cause problems due to the greater distance to the home router.
All versions of the product come with a maximum DC input power of 1,100 W, distributed over two inputs. Accordingly, two modules with a maximum of 550 W per module can be installed. The maximum current at the MPPT input is 14 A. The short-circuit current of the inverter is 25 A and the voltage output is 220 V. The user decides via the app whether 600 W or 800 W are emitted.
The manufacturer said the inverter has a maximum efficiency of 96.8%. The microinverters are protected against moisture and weather with IP class 67 and should be able to work in a temperature range between -40 C and 65 C. They are guaranteed for 15 years, with an option to extend it to 20 years.
