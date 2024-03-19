Indian utility tenders 250 MW/500 MWh of battery storage, 1 GW of solar

From pv magazine India

GUVNL has started accepting proposals to set up standalone BESS pilot projects connected to the Indian grid, for an aggregate storage capacity of 500 MWh (250 MW x two hours), with two complete charge-discharge cycles per day. It will use the BESS on an on-demand basis, according to the requirements of state distribution companies during peak and off-peak hours.

GUVNL will sign battery energy storage purchase agreements (BESPA) with the successful bidders.

BESS developers selected by GUVNL will set up their project on a build-own-operate (BOO) basis. The objective is to make the energy storage facility available to GUVNL for charging/discharging of the BESS on an on-demand basis.

Popular content

GUVNL has also launched a tender to procure 500 MW of solar from projects to be set up anywhere in India, with a greenshoe option of additional capacity up to 500 MW without energy storage. Bidding closes on April 22. The bidders selected by GUVNL will set up solar power projects on a BOO basis.

“Projects under construction, projects which are not yet commissioned and projects already commissioned but do not have any long-term PPA with any agency and selling power on short-term or merchant plant basis will, however, be considered, in case these projects are not already accepted under any other Central or State Schemes and do not have any obligations towards existing buyers,” said GUVNL in the tender document.