Fluke introduces I-V curve tracer for utility-scale solar industry

From pv magazine USA

Fluke, a specialist in test and measurement instruments for solar installers, aims to bring streamlined testing services to utility-scale solar technicians with the announcement of the PVA-1500 Series I-V curve tracer. Fluke said it offers efficient and reliable array testing that can result in maximizing return on investment (ROI).

The new curve tracer can cut testing time with its scan rates, according to Fluke, and it can also be used with today’s high-efficiency solar modules. Designed for ease of use, the tool offers intuitive operation and simple data analysis so it can be used for less experienced technicians, said Fluke.

“Utilities are under increasing pressure to maximize up-time and production while ensuring the health and longevity of their solar installations,” said Jason Waxman, president of Fluke. “The PVA-1500 is a game-changer, delivering the speed, precision, and user-friendliness required for technicians to address these challenges head-on. It is the only I-V Curve Tester that can consistently and accurately measure I-V curves for 1500V high-efficiency solar panels without overheating.”

Fluke said that it has undergone rigorous testing to ensure it meets its high standards for reliability, durability and safety.

The PVA-1500 series addresses the time, accuracy, and usability challenges faced by technicians. It enables technicians to optimize PV array performance for maximum energy production, while minimizing downtime, Fluke said. The tool is designed to maximize return on investment while ensuring the long-term reliability of the solar plant.

The PVA-1500 I-V curve tracers build upon Fluke’s September 2023 acquisition of Solmetric, including the company’s PV Analyzer. formerly Solmetric’s flagship product. The PV Analyzer has three primary components: the I-V unit, the SolSensor, and a user interface that operates on a tablet or laptop.

The I-V unit and SolSensor function in tandem, assessing the I-V curve, irradiance, and temperature. With the new PVA-1500 I-V curve tracers in Fluke’s portfolio, the company now offers a comprehensive toolkit for solar professionals to service projects from distributed generation to the utility scale.