Shizen Energy takes full ownership of Juwi joint ventures

Japan-based Shizen Energy has concluded a share transfer agreement with Germany’s Juwi GmbH for their joint venture companies.
Shizen Energy will take full ownership of renewable contractors juwi Shizen Energy (JSE) and JUWI Shizen Energy Operation (JSEO). The companies, established in 2013, have developed portfolios of renewable energy plants in Japan, including 758.4 MW of solar.
Shizen Energy said the acquisition positions it to accelerate the expansion of key project pipelines, seize corporate power purchase agreement (PPA) growth opportunities, and “bolster its presence in the burgeoning battery storage business.”
Popular content
It added that the share transfer stemmed from its “commitment to building a more agile, flexible, and robust organization capable of advancing business operations with greater speed, crucial for realizing a decarbonized society.”
Shizen Energy said some details around the transaction are still under discussion, with further details to be announced once it is finalized.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.