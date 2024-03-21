BASF, Worldlight release new PV module frame based on polyurethane

German chemical company BASF and Jiangsu Worldlight New Material, a Chinese PV panel frame specialist, have developed a new solar module frame made of glass fiber-reinforced polyurethane (PU) composite, combined with a water-borne coating solution.
“The PV frame, made with an industry-leading total solution that results in an 85% reduction in product carbon footprint compared to aluminum frames,” BASF said in a statement. “The water-borne coating solution further reduces the emission of volatile organic compounds by more than 90%.”
BASF and China's Oriental Yuhong recently started collaborating on the development of thermoplastic polyolefin (TPO) roofing membranes for the rooftop solar market. Their plans are in line with China's GB55030 building standards, which require materials to last a minimum of 20 years.
