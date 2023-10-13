Chinese PV Industry Brief: BASF, Oriental Yuhong to develop rooftop PV membranes

BASF and Oriental Yuhong are collaborating to develop thermoplastic polyolefin (TPO) roofing membranes for the rooftop solar PV market. Their plans are in line with China's GB55030 building standards, which require materials to last a minimum of 20 years, driven by China's rooftop solar installations of 51 GW in 2022.
Jetion Solar has completed the first phase of a CNY 5 billion ($684.5 million) investment in a 2.4 GW heterojunction (HJT) PV production facility in Jiangyin Lingang Economic Development Zone, with modules achieving 25% efficiency and Tier 1 bankability.
GCL New Energy says it is selling 31 operational solar power plants with a total grid-connected capacity of approximately 558MW to Suzhou Industrial Zone Xinkunneng Clean Energy for CNY 1.605 billion. It says it aims to support natural gas, liquefied natural gas, and operating and management services investments.
China Energy Engineering Corp. (CEEC) has launched a 15 GW PV module procurement tender for 2023-24, with a focus on the domestic installation market. It is seeking both p-type and n-type modules in various sizes.
Trina Solar says it expects a net profit of CNY 4.56 billion to CNY 5.58 billion for the third quarter of 2023. It says its profits are growing due to sales of its n-type products.
